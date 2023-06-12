Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 314 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $36.48. 2,865,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

