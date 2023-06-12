Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 384 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,921,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 322,769 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in M&T Bank by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 501,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,200. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

