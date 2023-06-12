Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,522 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $43.78. 1,918,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

