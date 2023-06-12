Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,097 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC remained flat at $56.50 on Monday. 221,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,530. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

