Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,552. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

