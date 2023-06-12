Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 915 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $57.93. 541,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

