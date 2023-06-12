Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

