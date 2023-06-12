BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 290,159 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,635 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $186,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 17,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.93. 6,370,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,346,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.