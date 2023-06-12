Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

BMEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $40.90 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of -1.04.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

