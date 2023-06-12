Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 695 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Risk & Volatility
Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Spade Acquisition
|N/A
|$12.02 million
|41.32
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|$1.34 billion
|$28.55 million
|6.50
Institutional & Insider Ownership
52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Black Spade Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Black Spade Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|113
|587
|864
|15
|2.49
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Spade Acquisition
|N/A
|-56.06%
|3.17%
|Black Spade Acquisition Competitors
|-60.21%
|-65.76%
|-0.91%
About Black Spade Acquisition
Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.