BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of BB stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 923,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,200 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

