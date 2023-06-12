Blackline Safety (BLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Blackline Safety to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.69 million.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

