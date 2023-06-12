BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MPA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,290. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

