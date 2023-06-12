Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $45,022.25 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
BXMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 946,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,133. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.46.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.16%.
Several research firms have issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
