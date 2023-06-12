B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $485.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $485.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BMRRY opened at $26.83 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

