Bokf Na Buys 1,097 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

PH traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $357.29. The company had a trading volume of 201,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.51. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

