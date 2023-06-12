Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bokf Na boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $606,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.57. 1,590,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,698,111. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

