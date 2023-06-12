Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OMC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.28. 341,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

