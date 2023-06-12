Bokf Na Sells 370 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kroger were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kroger by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after purchasing an additional 518,694 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Kroger by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 402,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 89,351 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Kroger by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 141,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of KR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.08. 1,519,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.