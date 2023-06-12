Bokf Na Trims Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 917,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 77,272 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

