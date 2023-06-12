Bokf Na Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in MetLife were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of MET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.79. 1,103,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,124. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

