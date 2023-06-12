Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,597.20. 108,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,637.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,419.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.