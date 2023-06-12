Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $159,500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after buying an additional 1,045,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

