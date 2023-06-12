Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.91. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

