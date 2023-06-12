Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 419.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,545,000 after buying an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,944,000 after purchasing an additional 146,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $91.80. 61,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

