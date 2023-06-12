Brokerages Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Target Price at $6.50

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

JOBY opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,155 shares in the company, valued at $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $420,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,922 shares of company stock worth $1,132,320. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 268,977 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% during the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 1,416,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

