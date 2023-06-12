Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $102.00

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

SIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $71.19 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,274 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 31,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $2,096,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

