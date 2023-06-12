Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 175,282 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,788,000.
In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
