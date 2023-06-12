Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

