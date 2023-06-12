Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quantum Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Quantum in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Quantum Price Performance

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Quantum has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.14.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum by 27.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,598 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 2.8% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 40.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,148,156 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Quantum by 1.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,384,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Quantum by 33.9% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 253,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

