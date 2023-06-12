Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE:MTW opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $610.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

