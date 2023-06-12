Brokers Offer Predictions for Glaukos Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GKOS. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,990. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

