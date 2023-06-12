Brokers Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
