Brokers Set Expectations for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $10.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

ADI stock opened at $182.46 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,995 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

