Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,244,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.94. The stock had a trading volume of 803,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,964. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

