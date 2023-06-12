Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) vs. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Financial Contrast

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 1 2 0 2.67 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.99%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 343.66%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -43.26% -56.47% -23.60% Syros Pharmaceuticals -485.12% -118.11% -54.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $79.63 million 6.40 -$40.86 million ($1.45) -11.79 Syros Pharmaceuticals $14.88 million 4.91 -$94.65 million ($9.63) -0.37

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

