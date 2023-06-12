Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 32,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.97. 166,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,640. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.69. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.