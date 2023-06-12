Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.86

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 1978975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.