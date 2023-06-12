Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Head-To-Head Survey

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitation Homes 0 9 8 0 2.47

Profitability

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $58.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.39%. Invitation Homes has a consensus price target of $35.09, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 17.88% 3.98% 2.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 12.77 Invitation Homes $2.24 billion 9.38 $383.33 million $0.67 51.18

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Invitation Homes pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invitation Homes pays out 155.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Homes has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2022, CAPREIT owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.