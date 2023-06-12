Capital One Financial Comments on Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

