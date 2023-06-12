CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CarMax were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Up 1.0 %

KMX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

