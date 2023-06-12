Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,363,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,659,813. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.