Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,181,000 after purchasing an additional 841,671 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 80,810,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,560,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

