Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $92.50 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

