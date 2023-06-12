CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CF Industries by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in CF Industries by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 207,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 142,204 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

