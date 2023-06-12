Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Stock Up 1.8 %

About Champion Iron

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.60.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.