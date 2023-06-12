Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,767,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 178,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 406.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

