Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Chemed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $533.05. 19,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,645. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,624 shares of company stock worth $6,747,829 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

