Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.52. The stock had a trading volume of 596,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

