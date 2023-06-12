Christina (Christy) Boyce Acquires 10,000 Shares of CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Stock

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Rating) insider Christina (Christy) Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.95 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($32,781.46).

CSR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CSR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. CSR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

